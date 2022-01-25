MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have Margate City Hall’s parking lot cordoned off, as they investigate a suspicious device that was brought into the building.

According to Margate Police, sometime around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, a family brought two World War II-era military devices that they found in a garage while rummaging through some belongings.

Out of an abundance of caution, they brought the devices to city hall for police to take a look at them to make sure they were safe.

Police said one device appeared to be a grenade. It remains unclear what the second device was.

The devices did not seem active and appeared to be old, however.

Though the devices appeared to be inert, the bomb squad was called out to the scene to make sure they were not dangerous.

7Skyforce hovered overhead as a bomb squad tech parked in the parking lot, which police blocked off in order to investigate the device outside of the building to make sure people were safe.

No one had to be evacuated, and the devices were found out to not pose a threat.

A branch of the military was called out to claim them.

It remains unclear what particular military organization decided to take ownership of the items. They took the items away to make sure everyone is safe and to make sure no one would be in any danger.

Everything has been cleared up since, and the parking lot is once again open.

