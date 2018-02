MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Margate is hosting a blood drive to help replenish supplies following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

The blood drive is taking place at Margate City Hall in the parking lot at the corner of Park Drive and Northwest 10th Street.

The blood drive will last until 5 p.m., Tuesday.

