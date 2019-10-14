Margate firefighters rescue kitten from car engine

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten stuck in a car engine in Coconut Creek.

Crews responded to a call about a sound coming from a vehicle parked at the Wynmoor Community, located along Cayman Way, on Sunday evening.

After some time, firefighters were able to locate a kitten stuck in a vehicle’s hood.

They worked carefully and extracted the feline without injury.

