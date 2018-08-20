Margate family helps injured tourist knocking on front door after shooting

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate family made a strange and startling discovery when a tourist with gunshot wounds showed up at their front door begging for help.

Surveillance video from the family’s doorbell camera shows the victim collapsing on the porch, Saturday night.

“He was crying in pain,” said homeowner Jeff Pigeon.

Perhaps because the family’s home along Cathedral Drive had more lights on than their neighbors, this injured man ended up at their doorstep.

“He actually knocked on the door,” said Pigeon, ” so that shows you that camera, just seeing the motion, and [he] started rolling.”

“I’ve been shot,” the man is heard saying.

Pigeon is then seen moving toward the man writhing in pain on his porch.

“I went to check to see. I thought someone might be playing a prank on me,” he said.

But he quickly realized that was not the case.

“I’m hurt in my legs. Please help me. Please help me, I’ve been shot for real,” the victim is heard saying .

“Call 911,” Pigeon said to another family member.

Then he addresses the injured man.

“All right. Hold on, buddy. We’ll take care of you,” he said.

Margate Police officers responded to the scene and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North.

Investigators said the actual shooting was reported to have taken place along the 1800 block of Northwest 65th Avenue, also in Margate.

The victim stated that he had driven from that location to Pigeon’s home.

Pigeon said the victim told them he traveled South Florida to visit family for his birthday.

But the homeowner said he has no idea where the man came from or what led to the shooting. He pointed out that his house is located in a neighborhood that is not located near a major thoroughfare.

“That’s a question we had to ask: why our door?” he said. “But we don’t know. It’s a very quiet neighborhood, especially down in this street here. We have really no problems. It’s just a random thing. Somebody needed help.”

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

