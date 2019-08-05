Margate day care employee arrested, accused of abusing toddler for not napping

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate day care employee accused of cutting an 18-month-old toddler’s face for staying awake and making noise during nap time has been arrested.

According to a police report, as reported by the Miami Herald, Gladys LaRosa, 59, was working as a caregiver at the Learning City Academy, at 7336 West Atlantic Blvd., when the incident occurred in May 2018.

She was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday and appeared in bond court the following day.

LaRosa reportedly told police that on May 3, at around 1 p.m., nap time at the academy had been ongoing for 30 minutes, but the 18-month-old toddler was still awake and playing with his toys, so she decided to go over to him and soothe him by patting him on the back to not wake up the other children.

However, according to the report, LaRosa appeared irritated as she walked over to the child and pushed the 18-month-old into the cot, where he hit his head on the plastic frame.

At 2:30 p.m., LaRosa noticed the injury on the toddler’s face as she was changing the child’s diapers. Instead of getting medical attention for the child, she cleaned the wound and washed the blood from the sheets with bleach, the report said.

LaRosa has been charged with aggravated child abuse and was granted $1,000 bond.

She has since posted bond and was ordered to stay away from the victim and not to work in places that involve children.

