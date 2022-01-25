MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have Margate City Hall’s parking lot cordoned off, as they investigate a suspicious device that was brought into the building.

According to a city commissioner, sometime around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, a senior citizen brought a World War II-era grenade to the lobby of the police department, which is located inside the building.

Though the commissioner said the citizen said it was inert, the bomb squad was called out to the scene to make sure it’s not dangerous.

7Skyforce hovered overhead as a bomb squad tech parked in the parking lot, which police have blocked off in order to investigate the device outside of the building.

everything has been cleared up

police says they said a citizen brought in two devices that looked like they were wwll era military devices that they found in a garage while rummaging to

