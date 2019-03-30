Margate-Coconut Creek firefighters visit Joe DiMaggio patients

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department teamed up with Dreammakers for Life to bring a memorable experience to the young patients at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital.

The firefighters assembled “Dream Packs,” then visited the hospital wearing their gear, Saturday.

They visited several children, bringing smiles to their faces and helping them momentarily forget their illnesses and the hospital.

