Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department delivers gifts to family displaced by house blaze

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department helped make one family’s Christmas wish come true.

The firefighters gave back to a family displaced by a devastating house fire on Tuesday.

Crews on Saturday delivered gifts to the family, as they lost all of their belongings during the blaze.

The firefighters came through in the nick of time to deliver a Christmas miracle.

