MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate’s top cop has been fired after being placed on administrative leave.

On Thursday, Margate city commissioners voted 4 to 1 to terminate Police Chief Jonathan Shaw.

Shaw has been on paid leave since Sept. 30 pending an investigation.

The office of internal affairs has not yet released the reason for the complaints.

