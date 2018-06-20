Margate call center looks to hire more than 250 employees at job fair

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida company is hosting a job fair on Saturday, and they’re looking to hire more than 250 employees.

Global Response, a call center based out of Margate, said in a news release that they are hoping to hire customer service representatives. The company will be hiring full-time employees for day, midday and evening shifts.

The company said the hours are between 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

For those who attend the job fair — which lasts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North’s Royal Palm Ballroom on 6650 N. Andrews Ave. — Global Response asks to complete an application and job assessment, which candidates must pass to qualify for an interview.

The news release adds that they are willing to hire at the fair.

Those willing to apply in-person at the Margate call center, located at 777 S. State Road 7, can do so Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

