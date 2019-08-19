Marchers plead for justice in case of toddler who died in hot day care van

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community came together to make a powerful plea for justice after a child died in a hot day care van in Oakland Park.

Friends and family marched along Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, and ended at the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Monday afternoon.

Participants demanded answers and necessary action nearly a month after, investigators said, 2-year-old Noah Sneed was left all alone inside the sweltering vehicle for hours.

“There’s not even an arrest. They haven’t told her anything except that they’re waiting for the medical report and that they haven’t called and said, ‘We’re still waiting,'” said Teresa Brown, the victim’s aunt. “They haven’t given her anything else, so she’s just sitting there waiting and crying, ‘Why has no one been arrested?’ So we decided we’ll come out here, and we’re not gonna stop.”

The tragic incident happened at Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy, July 29.

