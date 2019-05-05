Marchers in Fort Lauderdale call out BSO deputies’ use of force

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Fort Lauderdale to demand justice and call out the Broward Sheriff’s Office for deputies’ use of force in several arrests captured in viral videos.

“Fed up and fired up, fed up and fired up,” chanted demonstrators over and over as they moved across downtown Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon.

With a banner reading “Justice for Lucca,” the group marched from the African American Research Library and Cultural Center to New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The march takes place more than two weeks after cellphone video captured BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra blasting 15-year-old Delucca Rolle with pepper spray before throwing him to the ground in the parking lot of a McDonald’s along the 8700 block of North Pine Island Road in Tamarac.

Moments later, BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich is seen slamming Rolle’s head into the pavement.

On hand at Sunday’s march was Benjamin’s Crump, Rolle’s attorney.

“There seems to be a pattern and practice that exists in the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” he said, “for them using unnecessary force, especially against people of color.”

Students at the scene in the April 18 incident said Rolle got caught in the chaos while trying to pick up a cellphone.

After he was apprehended, the teen faced charges of resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and trespassing. However, following the release of the viral video, prosecutors dropped all charges against him.

But protesters said that’s not enough, and they are they are calling for LaCerra and Krickovich to be dropped from the force. They are currently suspended pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

“That is a paid vacation. That is not enough,” said Marsha Ellison with the Fort Lauderdale/Broward branch of the NAACP. “We want to see them charged, and we want to see it sooner rather than later.”

A petition on Change.org, which has demanded Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony to fire the two deputies, has garnered over 61,000 signatures.

The State Attorney’s Office is also looking into the matter.

