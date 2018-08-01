March in Miami Gardens honors fallen officers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A march held in Miami Gardens Wednesday morning honored police officers who died in the line of duty.

Hundreds of people joined the march, which was organized by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement. Members took the time to emphasize unity between law enforcement and communities and to honor those who lost their lives.

“We never want to receive that call or deliver that information to someone’s family,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, “so it will be an emotional time but also it’s a proud time because you know that they died and that they’re honored on behalf of whatever department that they’re representing.”

The march included federal, state and county-level law enforcement.

