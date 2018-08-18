POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community took to the streets of Pompano Beach to march in honor a woman lost to gun violence.

Friends, family and community members rallied behind the mother of Tyquesha Reid, a Pompano Beach resident who was shot and killed in a drive-by that took place along Northwest 30th Avenue and Second Street, July 31.

Marchers chanted “guns down, love more.” They also prayed and released balloons in Reid’s honor.

Her mother begged for the person responsible to come forward.

“Whoever the person is who killed my daughter, I forgive you, but I want you to turn yourself in,” she said.

She also had a message for authorities searching for the gunman.

“For all our police officers, I want them to step up and do their job, because God knows I did my job,” she said.

Another victim, identified as 32-year-old Antonio Tubbs, was injured in the shooting, He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Reid leaves behind a 5-year old son. She was 26 years old.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.