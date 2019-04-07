Marathon teen wins Seven Mile Bridge Run

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A teenager has claimed the overall men’s title during a footrace across the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s longest bridge.

Sixteen-year-old Marathon, Florida, resident Jonathan Pitchford turned in a time of 39 minutes flat at the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday.

Dylan Siska, of West Palm Beach, Florida, took divisional second place with 39:27. Collin Wainwright, of Chester, Pennsylvania, earned third-place honors with 39:43.

Laura DiBella, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, won the women’s division in 44:30.

Sara Gomez, from Boca Raton, Florida, posted a second-place time of 45:11. Miami’s Stephanie Reinhold, placed third with 48:12.

The race started in 1982 and has since grown in popularity. This year it fielded 1,500 runners.

