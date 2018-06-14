Marathon Publix looking to fill job openings

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix Super Markets is hosting a job fair to fill some much needed positions at their Marathon location.

The Publix located at 5407 Overseas Highway is hiring deli clerks, stock clerks, cashiers and baggers. The supermarket chain said it’s willing to look at everyone who comes in.

Hurricane Irma’s impacts has left them desperately in need of new associates.

The job fair will take place July 16 and July 17, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, at Hyatt Place, 1996 Overseas Highway, in Marathon.

