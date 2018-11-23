MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Keys man is behind bars after, authorities said, he killed a woman and disposed of her body.

Fifty-eight-year-old Steven Matthew Wolf has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as failure to report a death and evidence tampering.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a fisherman spotted the victim’s nude body in a walking trail just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon, Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives found parts of a vehicle at the wooded area where the body was found, which they used to locate a van in the parking lot of the Kmart in Marathon. Wolf was detained at the scene for questioning at that time.

Detectives found blood in the van that tested positive as human.

It remains unclear how the victim died. She has not been identified yet, but investigators said she was between 50 and 60 years old and had shoulder-length sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Wolf is being held without bond.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information on this case, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

