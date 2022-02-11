WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A punctured oil tanker began leaking at a West Miami-Dade gas station.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene at a Marathon gas station near Southwest 139th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen spraying the ground to remove the spilled fuel.

The driver of the tanker said he lost about 800 gallons of fuel.

The gas station has been blocked off until cleanup efforts are completed and is expected to remain closed for up to eight hours.

The owner of the gas station told 7News that the tanker crashed into a yellow pole when the tanker was punctured.

The supervisor of the tanker said he’s glad nothing caught on fire.

No injuries were reported.

