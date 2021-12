NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A power line came down in North Lauderdale during a brief rainstorm, Wednesday afternoon.

It fell between Pinewood Elementary and the North Broward Academy of Excellence near Southwest 83rd Avenue and 17th Street.

Florida Power and Light responded to deactivate the line.

About 230 customers were affected.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.