SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida photographer captured a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

Rusty Escandell captured his son surfing and getting photobombed by a Manta ray.

The Manta ray could be seen jumping out of the water just behind the surfer.

Escandell said he didn’t even notice the moment that was captured until he got home and reviewed the pictures.

