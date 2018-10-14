LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police received a call about someone lying face down along the 4200 block of Rock Island Road, near Coral Springs High School. at around 5 p.m., Sunday. The person did not appear to be moving or breathing.

Responding officers confirmed the victim was male, and the rescue team declared him dead.

“This area is pretty desolate, in that it butts up against the Florida Turnpike over here between Commercial and Oakland [boulevards], and there’s nothing around,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “The body’s lying on the north side of the road on the embankment over here, and if you notice that you have a golf course over the west side and there’s a lot of trees, it’s a pretty covered, desolate area.”

There were no visible injuries on the body.

The scene remained active Sunday night, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

