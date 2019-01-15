Man’s body found in Pembroke Pines playground

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Pembroke Pines residential neighborhood’s playground.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Cobblestone Community, located along 147th Terrace and Southwest Seventh Street, just before 5 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp in close proximity to several houses.

According to officials, upon their arrival they found a deceased male victim with multiple gun shot wounds. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators have set up a perimeter, blocking off all entrances to the Cobblestone Community.

At this point, police have not found any suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

