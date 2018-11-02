Man’s body found in Miami Gardens park

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered at a park in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

7Skyforce flew over Scott Park, located at Northwest 176th street and 17th Avenue, where Miami Gardens Police could be seen blocking off the entire park.

The body of a deceased male was found in the playground area of the park.

The victim’s identity or cause of death have not yet been determined.

Investigators are currently combing the scene for clues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

