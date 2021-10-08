DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found along Interstate 595 in Davie.

Authorities responded to the eastbound lanes of I-595, near the exit between Pine Island Road and Hiatus Road, Friday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the body could be seen along the eastbound shoulder covered by a yellow tarp.

Investigators said they are investigating the discovery as a homicide.

Eastbound traffic was affected while investigators worked the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

