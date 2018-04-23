Man’s ashes stolen from car out of Miami Sedano’s parking lot

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in mourning just suffered another loss after their loved one’s ashes were stolen out of a car in a Sedano’s parking lot.

Mercedes Borges told 7News about how her sister’s car was broken into after she made a quick stop at a Sedano’s Supermarket near 167th Avenue and 88th Street in West Miami-Dade, last Friday.

“She worked all week here last week, and then on Friday, she was going back home [to Tampa], and she stopped here before going home to get a few things from Sedano’s,” Borges said.

While Borges’ sister was inside the store, someone smashed into the rear passenger window of her rental car and stole her father’s ashes, which were inside a white box in a T-Mobile bag.

“They were hoping they had it you know: laptops — what have you, inside the T-Mobile bag,” Borges said.

The sisters’ 87-year old father passed away on Feb. 25, and Borges just wanted to take her father home so her family could spend some time with him.

“It’s hard because we lost my mom in November, and three months after, we lost him, and I wanted to keep his remains,” Borges said. “I have his mother’s remains and I was hoping to put them together with his brother, somewhere when his brother passed, and now we’re incomplete.”

The Borges family is now asking for help so they can be reunited with their loved one.

“I’m missing my father’s remains. That’s the only thing I had left of his,” Borges said.

The Borges family said Sedano’s has surveillance video showing the suspect driving away in a black truck.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.