Manatee rescued in Key Largo after being found with fishing line embedded in flippers

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured manatee is on the road to recovery after being rescued in Key Largo.

The manatee was rescued from the waterway near Taylor Creek Village after she was found with a monofilament line embedded in both of her front flippers.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists transported the manatee to SeaWorld in Orlando for medical treatment.

Officials urge residents and visitors to properly throw away fishing lines as it can be deadly to wildlife.

