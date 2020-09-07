Manatee rescued at Fort Myers Beach after being hit by boat

(WSVN) - Police and biologists worked together to save an injured manatee at Fort Myers Beach.

Crews worked fast to get the 10-foot mammal out of the water.

Beachgoers at Fort Myers Beach spotted the animal in distress over the weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists said the manatee was in grave condition after getting hit by a boat.

Video footage showed them lift the 1,200-pound female out of the water and into a boat.

She was taken to Zoo Tampa to be cared for.

