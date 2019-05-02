Manatee Pastelito returned to Florida waters after rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium has released a manatee back into Florida waters after he was rehabilitated at Miami Seaquarium.

Pastelito the manatee made his way into the waters at the Manatee Observation and Education Center in Fort Pierce on Thursday after approximately a month of rehabilitation.

The sea cow was brought to Miami Seaquarium on Feb. 9 after suffering injuries from a boat strike in Fort Pierce.

The 1,000 pound manatee faced buoyancy issues after he was hit.

The Miami Seaquarium works as a facility to provide medical care to rescued manatees with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership non-profit organization.

