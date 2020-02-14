Manatee injured by boat propeller arrives at Miami Seaquarium for treatment

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee that was badly injured by a boat propeller has been taken to the Miami Seaquarium in Virginia Key to treat its injuries.

The injured sea cow arrived from Boynton Beach on Friday after the manatee’s rescue took two days.

Rescuers have nicknamed the manatee Harry Houdini after he escaped several attempts to get him into a net.

“You kind of get emotionally attached to the animal, and this one is such a challenge because every time you think they’ve got him, he’s like Houdini,” a rescuer said.

The manatee was hit by a propeller earlier in the week.

