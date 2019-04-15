Manatee freed from drainage ditch in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities came to the rescue of a manatee that had become stuck in a drainage ditch in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police officers, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers responded to the trapped marine mammal off Summerlin Road and Brantley Road, Monday morning.

Officers and deputies worked together to free the manatee.

Officials said the animal was stuck in the ditch for about two hours.

Rescue crews believe the sea cow traveled through the drain to the ditch during high tide on the river.

The manatee was taken to Orlando for treatment and released into Horton Park in Cape Coral.

