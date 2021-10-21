BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A manatee in distress was saved in Big Pine Key.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials responded to a call about the baby sea cow at the Big Pine Fishing Lodge, Tuesday.

An employee at the lodge noticed the manatee was floating, rolling on its side and not drinking fresh water.

Rescue crews used a net to capture the manatee.

The manatee was taken to Miami Seaquarium for further care.

