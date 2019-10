KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee is on the mend at the Miami Seaquarium.

After suffering a severe injury to her tail from a boat propeller, she was rescued from Key Largo, Sunday.

The young sea cow was placed in a rehabilitation pool at the Virginia Key Park where her wounds are being treated.

