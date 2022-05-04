MIAMI (WSVN) - Heroes are being honored with a truck of gratitude.

The Mana mobile food truck, inspired by Teremana Tequila founder Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, pulled up at the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Hall Tuesday.

“Mana” means spiritual energy of power and strength. The icon gave back to our first responders in the form of a meal.

“We are very appreciative of this gesture,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “We wish that we would be able to thank him in person if he wants to make a stop here.”

The Mana mobile is on a great American U.S. road trip, making stops in many cities to salute those that serve their communities and our country.

