Man, young girl killed following pedestrian crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that resulted in two deaths in Davie.

Davie Police responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 68th Avenue and Griffin Road, just before 8 p.m., Wednesday.

#DaviePolice working a multiple fatality pedestrian crash. PIO is on scene and the media staging will be at the preschool parking lot 6700 Griffin Rd. Must enter EB from University Dr. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) November 1, 2018

According to officials, a woman driving a Cadillac struck a young girl and a man who was with that child. Both were pronounced dead.

Another child was also present, but was unharmed. Fire crews transported that victim to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

