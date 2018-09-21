Man wounded after fight breaks out at Hollywood Walmart

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after someone was hurt in a fight at a Hollywood Walmart.

According to Hollywood Police, a man suffered a laceration in the hip during the fight at the Walmart at 301 S State Road 7, just after 12 p.m., Friday. Police said the two individuals did not know each other.

Officials said they aren’t sure if the man was actually stabbed during the scuffle.

The fight took place as shoppers were out and about making purchases.

“Walmart employees were around the gentleman, and they gave him a white rag to hold the blood,” said shopper Andy Suarez.

“We noticed there were about eight or 10 police officers all huddled up,” shopper Eric Navarro added. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

A photo sent by a 7News viewer captured the wounded man leaning against one of the shelves.

Police said the man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said he did not want to cooperate or press charges.

