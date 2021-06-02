MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 17th Street and First Place at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said a man was shot in the stomach area and a woman was shot in the back and shoulder.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

On Wednesday, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke about the recent shootings in the city, saying his department has a plan to do something about it.

“This is once again an indication of a proliferation of firearms in our community and the lack of respect the people have,” he said. “You know, we’ve been having a lot of shootings here recently and we’ve been in discussions, Alfredo Freddy Ramirez from Miami-Dade, myself and other chiefs, and I can assure this community that we’ll be doing some additional things in the upcoming days, weeks and months through the summer to deal with this gun violence.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.