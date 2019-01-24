Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police rushed to the scene of the shooting in the area of Southwest 102nd Avenue and 177th Street, just before 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said a 20-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were transported to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

MDPD homicide detectives are searching for two men who fled from the scene in a black vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

