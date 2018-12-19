Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after gunfire erupted in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene along Northwest 11th Court and 42nd Street, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics transported a man and woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. Officials said the victims were alert as fire rescue responded.

Investigators have not provided any further details about the incident or a possible gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

