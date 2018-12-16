Man, woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people behind a brazen drive-by shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 10th Street, just before 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims were walking along the street when someone from inside a vehicle opened fire.

“The male victim and female victim were walking in the area of 935 Northwest Seventh Avenue,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The man is listed in critical condition, and the woman is listed in stable condition.

Officials urged drivers to avoid Northwest Seventh Avenue between Eighth and 10th streets.

As police canvas for clues, it’s unclear whether or not the victims were the intended target. They have not provided any details about a possible gunman or the vehicle involved.

“We’re working to look for any identifying marks that had been left behind or any witnesses who may have possibly seen or heard something,” said Delva.

Police said they are concerned about the incident because it happened in the daytime.

“This is a very concerning matter. Of course, we do take all shootings extremely seriously,” said Delva.

Officials urged anyone with information about a possible gunman or the vehicle involved to come forward.

“[So we can] locate the suspects involved in this senseless shooting,” said Delva.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

