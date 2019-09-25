Man, woman found dead inside Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside of a residence in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside the house along Northeast 39th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the 41-year-old woman’s co-workers found her body inside of the residence.

“There were some co-workers who came to check on an employee from a doctor’s office [because] she didn’t show up for work today, and they came to check on her,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

Officials said the door to the woman’s home was open when her co-workers arrived.

Once inside, detectives said, the co-workers found her body, as well as the body of a 24-year-old man.

Detectives are calling the discovery a homicide.

Although authorities haven’t released a cause of death, a neighbor said she and her son heard gunshots Tuesday night.

“It scared me, and I said, ‘Gerald, those are some gunshots over there,'” said area resident Catherine Sanders, “and he said, ‘Yeah, I heard them, so I said, ‘We should call BSO.'”

Neighbors said this is a tight-knit community, and what is most difficult for them is not knowing what happened.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think something like that could happen, and we didn’t know,” said Cheri Zettle.

“I’m just curious. I just want my neighbors to be OK. That’s my only concern right now,” said Carolyn Thorpe.

Detectives have not released the victims’ names. In the case of the man, they are still trying to positively identify him.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.