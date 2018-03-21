Man with ties to accused Parkland shooter arrested after home search

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tallahassee Police has confirmed a man who may have ties to accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was arrested after the FBI conducted a search of his home.

Agents responded to the home of 22-year-old Jordan Jereb. Jereb is the self-proclaimed leader of the white nationalist militia Republic of Florida.

He was later placed under arrest and escorted out of the residence in handcuffs.

Jereb originally said he did not know Cruz personally and that according to the Associated Press, “he acted on his own behalf” and is “solely responsible for what he just did.”

He participated in paramilitary drills with the group with Jereb in Tallahassee.

Jereb has previously served time for threatening a state employee in 2016.

