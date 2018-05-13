Man with gunshot wounds hospitalized after crashing vehicle, later pronounced dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man with gunshot wounds in his chest crashed a vehicle into a front yard in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the scene at Northwest 30th Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday evening.

Neighbors awakened by the crash found the man unresponsive and tried to revive him.

“I went to the window and I saw the car crashed. A bunch of my neighbors were outside and one of them was giving CPR,” said a neighbor in the area.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating how the man ended up with gunshot wounds.

