Man with autism reported missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man with autism who has been reported missing.

Forty-year-old Shaun Dozier went missing in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 58th Street, around 7 a.m., Friday.

Dozier was last seen wearing a red, white and black striped shirt with blue jeans.

We need your assistance in locating 40 year old Shaun Dozier. He has been missing since 7:00 a.m. on 8/2/2019 from the 5800 block of NW 9 Avenue, Miami, FL. Mr. Dozier suffers from Autism. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/ZTgG3smP3M — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 3, 2019

The 40-year-old weighs 220 pounds and stands at 6 feet.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.