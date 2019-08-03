Man with autism reported missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man with autism who has been reported missing.
Forty-year-old Shaun Dozier went missing in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 58th Street, around 7 a.m., Friday.
Dozier was last seen wearing a red, white and black striped shirt with blue jeans.
The 40-year-old weighs 220 pounds and stands at 6 feet.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.