Man who went missing in Miramar found safe

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have safely located a man who went missing in a Miramar community.

Miramar Police said 65-year-old Fito Bouzy had been last seen near the 7300 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 11 a.m., Monday.

Officials said Bouzy suffers from memory loss and becomes disoriented.

UPDATE: Fito Bouzy has been located and has been reunited with his family. We thank those who assisted in locating him. pic.twitter.com/OEM8jDnta4 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 25, 2018

At around 10:45 p.m., police tweeted out that Bouzy had been found and reunited with his family.

