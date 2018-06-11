MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who went missing in Miami Monday afternoon was safely located hours later, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, 63-year-old Mario Rene Mungia had been last seen along the 2100 block of Northwest 18th Terrace, at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said Mungia suffers from dementia.

Mario Rene Mungia has been located in good health and is being returned to his caregivers. https://t.co/cCpRUJ8Any — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 12, 2018

About six hours after his disappearance, Miami Police tweeted out that he’d been found “in good health.”

