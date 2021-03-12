Man who went missing after leaving Pembroke Pines home found safe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who went missing after he left a home in Pembroke Pines has been found safe, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 51-year-old Patrick Uter had been last seen in the Landings community, near Southwest 106th Avenue and 16th Street, Thursday night.

Police said he had an argument with family members when he left. They believe he may have been intoxicated at the time of his disappearance.

UPDATE: Patrick Uter has been located in good health. https://t.co/TsFycdTiFS — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 13, 2021

Friday night, Pembroke Pines Police confirmed Uter has been located “in good health.”

