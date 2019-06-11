Man who severely attacked roommate with knife found guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who severely beat and attacked his roommate with a knife has been convicted of his crimes.

Byron Mitchell, 35, was found guilty of attempted premeditated murder and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, Tuesday.

Police said Mitchell attacked Danielle Jones, his roommate at the time, with a knife on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Mitchell faces life in prison.

