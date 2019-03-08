Man who fired off gun at cops after South Beach armed robbery captured in Overtown

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have captured a man in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood suspected to have led them on a chase after allegedly firing a gun at Miami Beach Police officers, ending an hours-long search.

Tactical teams from Miami Beach Police and City of Miami Police set up a perimeter after the gunman, suspected in an armed robbery, crashed and abandoned a white Dodge Challenger in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue on Friday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers originally responded to an armed robbery near Fourth Street and Ocean Drive.

Officials said the subject robbed a hotel valet attendant at gunpoint.

That victim, Jean Carino, later described to 7News the frightening moment when he found himself under the gun.

“He held me right here. He pulled out the gun,” said Carino.

#SouthBeach parking attendant robbery victim shows us how he was stuck up for $1,500 before crook led cops on chase and manhunt in #Miami. @wsvn #EXCLUSIVE pic.twitter.com/GvQLycS0MC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 9, 2019

The parking attendant, who is a father of five, said the gunman spotted his wad of cash as he paid to park and decided to rob him instead,

“He said ‘Gimme the money,'” said Carino.

The victim said he immediately thought of his children.

“‘I’m not gonna see my kids anymore?’ That’s what I was thinking,” he said.

Thankfully, Carino was hot hurt.

Witnesses said the man seen on surveillance video getting into the Challenger and driving off shortly after is the subject.

Officers located the vehicle near Third Street and Michigan Avenue, and that’s when, officials said, he fired a shot through the windshield of the Challenger toward the law enforcers.

“An armed, dangerous man discharged his weapon from within his vehicle at our officers,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Investigators said the officers were not hurt and were not standing near any bystanders.

“Miraculously, no one was injured, and now multiple agencies are on the hunt for this man,” said Rodriguez.

The police pursuit began across the MacArthur Causeway and moved into the City of Miami.

At some point, officials said, the subject crashed along the 1100 block of Northwest Seventh Court, then bailed out.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen with rifles drawn on the platform of the Culmer Metrorail station.

Police believe the subject might have also been involved in a shots fired incident in the Brownsville area of Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 10:30 a.m., triggering a lockdown at Brownsville Middle School.

Just before 5:45 p.m., police confirmed a Miami Beach Police K-9 unit had apprehended the gunman near a shed.

“After intense hours of investigating, [we] thankfully [reached] a somewhat peaceful outcome,” said Rodriguez.

Miami-Dade Transit officials said the Metrorail trains are temporarily bypassing Culmer Metrorail station due to the police activity.

Booker T. Washington High and Frederick Douglas Elementary schools were placed on code red lockdown for hours, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Public Schools Police units assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.