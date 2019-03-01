FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of firing his weapon during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach has appeared in front of a judge.

Joseph Brown, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, missile throwing and carrying a concealed weapon, Friday.

Authorities said Brown surrendered after his car was spotted at a gas station on State Road 811/Dixie Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol said he fired three rounds at another vehicle after he got into an argument with another driver and fled the scene.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.