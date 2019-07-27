Man who confessed to fatally shooting niece in South Miami-Dade denied bond

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, confessed to fatally shooting his niece through marriage during an argument outside of her South Miami-Dade home appeared in court for the first time since the murder.

Forty-four-year-old Stephen Myers stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Ramiro C. Areces on Saturday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree murder.

“The defendant would pose a threat to society given the fact that he has exhibited violence with a firearm,” said a prosecutor at the hearing. “State opposes and requests no bond, Your Honor.”

“The court agrees. He’s going to be held no bond,” replied Areces.

Investigators said the victim is 21-year-old Winnie Mendoza.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 307th Street and 152nd Avenue, at around 8:15 a.m., Friday.

First responders found Mendoza’s body in her driveway. She was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, when he was interviewed as a person of interest, Myers admitted he was having an affair with Mendoza for the past two years.

Police said Myers followed his niece home that morning.

“The A form states the defendant exited his truck with the firearm, then demanded to know who the victim had been with all night, then an argument ensued, and at some point the defendant shot the victim multiple times,” said Areces.

Police said Myers then drove home, confessed to his wife and left. He was taken into custody shortly after.

After the murder, 7News spoke with grieving family members who at the time had no idea who was responsible for Mendoza’s death. They said she was an assistant at a nearby pharmacy and was studying to be a nurse.

Myers’ next court hearing has been scheduled for sometime in August.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.